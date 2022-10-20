Jamaican driver who mowed down woman while overtaking attacked by mob

A Jamaican woman from St. Ann is hospitalized in serious condition after she was hit by a car in the parish on Wednesday.
It was reported that about 3:00 p.m., the woman, who resides in Bamboo, was hit while crossing the road when a motor car driver overtook a truck and mowed her down.
According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital and is believed to have lost both legs in the accident.
The driver of the vehicle is in police custody after being accosted by an enraged mob that attempted to set fire to his vehicle.