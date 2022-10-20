fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaican driver who mowed down woman while overtaking attacked by mob

Jamaican driver who mowed down woman while overtaking attacked by mob
By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican woman from St. Ann is hospitalized in serious condition after she was hit by a car in the parish on Wednesday.

It was reported that about 3:00 p.m., the woman, who resides in Bamboo, was hit while crossing the road when a motor car driver overtook a truck and mowed her down.

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital and is believed to have lost both legs in the accident.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody after being accosted by an enraged mob that attempted to set fire to his vehicle.

 

Previous articleJamaica sees positive trends in inflation and unemployment rate
Next articleAndre Blake wins MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for record 3rd time

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rushane Barnett gets five concurrent life sentences for Cocoa Piece mass murder

Rushane Barnett gets five concurrent life sentences for Cocoa Piece mass...

Click here to view
Skip to content