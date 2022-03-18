Jamaican-born artist Michelle Drummond unveils her history-making piece, The Metamorphosis.

Advertisement

Marrying art and geometry is not foreign to Jamaican-born, mixed media fine artist Michelle Drummond. The Florida-native recently showcased her unique talent when she unveiled her new piece, “The Metamorphosis,” at the Urban Living Room outside the Mandel Public Library.

Despite being in Florida for only five years, Drummond has already seen her art displayed in more than 25 exhibitions in the State, including this newest installment. But, what makes this one even more remarkable is that she received the honor of being the first Black female artist to install a solo, permanent artwork commissioned by the City of West Palm Beach through its public art program ArtLife.

“A very special thank you to Sybille Welter, ArtLife WPB Administrator, for recognizing the uniqueness of my work and extending the invitation to present the public art concept, and opening this door for me,” she said as she expressed gratitude to the crowd at the unveiling ceremony.

ArtLife WPB is the city’s premier art program that commissions and presents a variety of projects created by artists at all career levels. The program’s mission is to shape the character of West Palm Beach through the power of public art.

Drummond’s The Metamorphosis

Drummond’s piece, “The Metamorphosis,” measures 3’ x 5‘ x 7’ in size and brings together the notion of art and the structure of geometry in a way she describes as organic.

“As an artist, I create based on what comes to me and what feels right. It’s not always planned or sketched out strategically but is free-flowing and whimsical. In many cases, it’s not until after I’m done, and I step back and say, “Yes, I’ve created a masterpiece,” that I realize what I have created,” she admitted.

Organic, free-flowing, and whimsical perfectly describe this new installation, which features a “Tree of Life,” colorful caterpillars, and butterflies seemingly floating in search of new opportunities.

“For me, the “Tree of Life” is a structure that embodies growth and renewed life. The piece itself represents seeking new and positive ways to effect change through added knowledge and learning,” she added, explaining why the public library was the perfect spot to display her newest creation.

“As your breath of knowledge expands, represented by the “Tree of Life,” you become more enlightened and empowered to effectuate a positive change. Likewise, the butterflies represent optimism and unlimited possibilities through a positive organic transformation,” she said.

Drummond’s newest installation is a site-specific, hand-layered fiber sculpture with acrylic on wood panel, an upgrade from Drummond’s usual use of canvas.

More than 20 years of fine art

With more than 20 years of experience creating art, Drummond says her work reflects her technical background, having studied Mathematics, Computer Science, and French at St. Lawrence University in New York. She admits that her pieces would not be the same had she not known how to apply physics, geometry, and math to achieve the desired 3D effect. The St. Andrew High School old girl also says that playing sports, specifically hockey back in Jamaica, taught her discipline as an artist.

“Who would have thought a 19-year-old international student from the inner city of Kingston, Jamaica who landed in NYC, scared, anxious, excited, and doubtful of her decision to leave the security of home… would be here today commemorating a permanent public art installation in West Palm Beach? And to top it off, the first Black female artist to be honored to do so. This is a testament that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and put the work in!” she said.

The city formally commissioned the artwork at the June 14, 2021, meeting of the City Commission.

Since the year’s start alone, this is Drummond’s third showcase in Florida. For more information on her work, visit her website at www.drummondfineart.com.