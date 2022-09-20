fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaican among 5 arrested in record US$278m cocaine bust in Nigeria

Scamming
By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican national is among five people arrested as Nigeria’s anti-drug agency seized a record 1.8 tons of cocaine valued at US$278 million at a Lagos warehouse in what it described Monday as likely the country’s largest bust ever.

Five people – the warehouse manager and four “drug barons” including one profiled as a Jamaican – were arrested in connection with the drugs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said. It said the suspects were members of an international drug syndicate the agency has been trailing since 2018.

The agency said the drugs were found in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sunday at a time when “the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.”

- Advertisement -

The drugs were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums, the agency said in a statement published along with photos of the suspects and the drugs.

The agency said the arrests and seizure were “a historical blow to the drug cartels and a strong warning that they’ll all go down if they fail to realize that the game has changed.”

Drug seizures have been rising in West Africa in the last year, indicating that traffickers have made the continent a hub to move their illegal products between South America and Europe.

AP/

Previous articleSix killed during a daring robbery in south Trinidad
Next articlePM Henry appeals for calm and reconciliation in Haiti

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Hurricane Fiona gets closer to Turks and Caicos Islands

Hurricane Fiona moving away from Turks and Caicos Islands

Click here to view
Skip to content