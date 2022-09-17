fbpx
Woman held in Guyana after cocaine found in biscuit packages

Woman held in Guyana after cocaine found in biscuit packages
By Santana Salmon

A 59-year-old woman has been arrested at Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport after the authorities seized more than 24 pounds of cocaine in several biscuit packages.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said the woman from Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara was due to board a flight for the United States when she was arrested. CANU agents had become suspicious after noticing a large number of biscuit packages in her carry-on luggage.

The packages were searched and the drugs were found. CANU said all of the substances in the packets tested positive for cocaine with a value of almost GUY$12.3 million (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents).

Meanwhile, a man who allegedly checked in the luggage for the woman has since been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle six finches (birds) in hair curlers.

CMC

 

