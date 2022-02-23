Jamaica relaxes COVID-19 measures.

The Jamaican government says it will eliminate the requirement to obtain a travel authorization through the JAMCOVID site or Visit Jamaica platforms effective March 1, 2022.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced new measures to help continue curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). He said the authorities would maintain the existing pre-testing requirement for a negative PCR or antigen test conducted three days before travel.

“We are aware that obtaining pre-tests is becoming more difficult and expensive in some jurisdictions. We are therefore reviewing whether or not we should maintain this requirement or modify it,” Holness said.

He said concurrent with removing the travel authorization, the government is also eliminating travel-related quarantine requirements.

“We are still strongly recommending and encouraging persons to limit their movement for at least five days after returning from travel.

“In particular, I urge persons who have traveled to distance themselves from those who are most at risk…those who are 60 years and over, persons with comorbidities…,” Holness said, adding that isolation requirements remain in effect for persons who test positive for COVID-19.

The government of Jamaica also announced that other measures will start from Friday until March 17.

They include a curfew from midnight to 5.00 a.m., limiting gatherings for funerals and burials to 100 persons, up from 20, and burials are permitted Mondays to Fridays from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The Jamaican government also announced a limit for public sector events up from 50 to 100, with the limit of 100 people attending weddings and company annual general meetings remaining.

Prime Minister Holness said even when the government lifts the Disaster Risk Management Act, the wearing of masks will continue until there is a certainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Jamaica has recorded 2,795 deaths and 128,000 infections linked to the pandemic since it detected the first case in March 2020.