Jamaica Launches New Flights Between Fort Lauderdale and St. Mary

Jamaica has partnered with Quality Corporate Aircraft Services (QCAS) Aero, to offer a chartered, premium service from Fort Lauderdale in the United States to the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in St. Mary.

The non-stop flight includes complimentary beverage service as well as reduced processing time pre and post-flight. It is scheduled for each Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and discussions are underway regarding the increased number of weekly flights under the service.

An official ceremony was held on June 22 to welcome the inaugural flight, which carried 10 passengers.

A few days prior, on June 16th, the airport, which is located in Boscobel, St Mary, received its first-ever commercial flight – an InterCaribbean Airways flight from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, who was on hand to welcome the passengers, said the addition of this new service forms part of the strategic development and diversification of Jamaica’s tourism product.

“We at the Transport Ministry theorise that arising from expansion are possibilities for an increase in country status and brand reputation for both the IFIA and Jamaica as a whole,” he said.

“These flights fuel possibilities for further traffic to economically benefit the country. I welcome the competitive environment to encourage and boost efficiencies and productivity,” he added.

Minister Shaw said the expansion validates upgrading work being undertaken at the facility and other aerodromes locally.

Improvement work undertaken at the IFIA includes improvement to the departure lounge, a fire station and police station located on-site.

For his part, Consul General of Jamaica in Miami, Oliver Mair, said persons accessing this service will experience the best of Jamaican hospitality.

He added that this new service will allow persons to consider Jamaica before other destinations, because of the ease of travel.

Based in South Florida, QCAS is a corporate (business/private) aircraft maintenance organisation. It offers a range of aircraft maintenance, management, mechanic, sales, and charter services.