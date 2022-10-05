Investigation launched into death of Guyanese student

The Ministry of Education has launched a full investigation into the death of a Guyanese student who allegedly committed suicide on Monday at the St. Joseph’s High School.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that preliminary information has been received and that a full investigation has been launched into the matter. We ask that the public and members of the media approach the issue with the sensitivity that it requires,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

It said due to the nature of the matter and out of respect for the family and the memory of the child, it “is not going to release the findings of the preliminary investigation.

“We ask that all stakeholders be respectful and ensure we operate in a manner that places paramount importance on the welfare and well-being of all our children,” said the ministry, adding that its “prayers are with the child’s family and friends during this difficult time.

“The ministry has committed its support to the family and is pursuing that commitment. Following the incident, psychosocial support is being offered to the student body and staff,” it added.

CMC/