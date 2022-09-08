Police probe death of Guyana Defence Force soldier

Police are probing the death of a 36-year-old soldier from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), who was found lying on his back at the Belladrum sea dam at West Coast Berbice and was bleeding from a wound to his throat late Tuesday.

Police believe Corporal Terry Fraser of Belladrum may have committed suicide, noting that the mother of his child had taken out a restraining order against him due to ongoing domestic problems.

Media reports said his sister had received information that Fraser was seen running along Belladrum sea dam, shouting that he would kill himself.

He was eventually found at the sea dam lying on his back and bleeding from the wound to his throat.

He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The authorities said that a post-mortem will be done later.

CMC/