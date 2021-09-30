Illegal Gun Loophole Discovered At Jamaican Airports

Since American social media influencer and Youtuber Jayda Cheaves was caught illegally with guns and ammunition in Jamaica, questions have been raised about how exactly an international tourist was allowed to come into the island with unauthorized firearms.

Cheaves, and her friend Gregory Wright, on Wednesday, were slapped with a fine of over USD $5,000. The pair were charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in Jamaica.

The entrepreneur, who is also known for her relationship with rapper Lil Baby, arrived on the island last week to celebrate her 24th birthday on September 25th. While attempting to depart the island via the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Monday, Cheaves and Wright were found in possession of two 9mm pistols, and 15 rounds of ammunition. They were attempting to board a private jet.

A release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the US citizens admitted to owning the firearms, which were not declared when they arrived on the island.

“These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica,” the statement said.

Cheaves and Wright were charged and appeared at the Western Regional Gun Court in St. James to answer to the charges. They both pleaded guilty and each fined JMD $500,000 for the gun charge and JMD $300,000 for the ammunition offence.

The incident has raised concerns about a loophole regarding contraband and other unauthorized items being brought into the island.

An undisclosed source at the Sangster International Airport revealed that many times, international visitors who fly via private jets are often not checked at the port of entry.

Elaine Daley, an inspector at the Central Police Station also explained that many celebrities are able to bypass security at U.S. airports.

“Some celebrities don’t go through TSA when they’re coming into Jamaica. That’s if they fly private. And if they aren’t checked when they arrive in Jamaica, that’s definitely a loophole. It’s a flaw in the system both locally and internationally,” she explained.

A pilot who flies private jets confirmed that people who fly private generally get to bypass security checks at airports in the United States.

“That’s how it is most of the time. People who fly private don’t go through security or anything. They’ll check your ID, your passport. But not bags,” he told Caribbean National Weekly.

He also stated that security protocols are relaxed for people who fly private in most countries in North and Latin America.

“Mexico is the only country that I’ve flown where they have strict security protocols. They don’t play. Sometimes Canada too, but generally, people in America can fly private to most places without security checks.”

Members of the diaspora expressed shock at the massive breach, which could also explain the high level of illegal firearms brought into Jamaica annually.

“That’s ridiculous. For a country with such a high level of crime, you’d think they’d take security more seriously. The Jamaican government needs to fix up because an incident like this is what criminals would take advantage of,” said Orane Jackson, a Jamaican living in Lauderdale Lakes.

Cheaves and her entourage left the island on Wednesday afternoon after appearing in court. Via Instagram, she said the incident was “an honest mistake” and said that her birthday celebrated in Jamaica was “the best one ever”.