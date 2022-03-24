Howard University President Receives Trinidad’s Highest Award

Advertisement

Trinidadian-American Dr Wayne Frederick, surgeon, and president of the prominent Howard University in Washington D.C., was recently awarded the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT), for his contribution to medicine and education.

After a two-year hiatus, the resumption of the National Awards saw Dr. Frederick as the only recipient of country’s highest award for 2020.

Dr. Frederick is the distinguished Charles R. Drew Endowed Chair of Surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine. He is the has been president of Howard University since July 21, 2014.

He was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad on June 17, 1971. At birth, Frederick was diagnosed with sickle cell disease. As a result of being hospitalized three to six times a year, Frederick became interested in science.

After graduating high school at the age of 14, Frederick took pre-college courses at St. Mary’s College in Port of Spain. He enrolled at Howard University in 1988, at the age of sixteen.

In April 2020, he became the first ever-recipient of the Educator Award from the Lowell F. Hawthorne Foundation Incorporated.

It’s a very humbling honor (but) a little bittersweet. My stepfather passed (died) earlier today,” he said after the ceremony on March 7. He noted that his stepfather was named Peter Hill and had “worked in the Prison Service.”

Frederick said, “I’m a surgical oncologist, so I have provided care for cancer patients. I’m also the sitting President of Howard University, for the past nine years.

“So, what I’ve tried to do is pour education into others.” He said he was also in the twin-island republic to help with volunteer and other activities.

The scaled-down gala event kicked off with President Paula-Mae Weekes, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and Chief Justice Ivor Archie on hand to congratulate the awardees.