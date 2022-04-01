Haitian Opposition member shot during demonstrations calling for the removal of Prime Minister

The Police in Haiti are investigating the attempted murder of Arnel Bélizaire, the former deputy of Tabarre, an urban commune located in the Port-au-Prince Arrondissement, who was shot and injured on Wednesday, March 30.

Police said they have had no motive for the attempted assassination of the opposition member, who had been released from prison last December after being detained for two years following a ruling by the Court of Appeal of Port-au-Prince.

Bélizaire and several others had been arrested in December 2019 on charges of possession of weapons.

The founder of the Delivrans Party was the target of unidentified armed individuals in Carrefour Péan, as he participated in demonstrations against insecurity and the resignation of Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry on Wednesday afternoon.

Media reports said Bélizaire was hit at least four times by the gunmen and was rushed to a hospital in the capital.

There has been no official statement regarding his condition, but media reports said he could be flown overseas for treatment.

The Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ) has since opened an investigation into the shooting incident.

This marks the second attempted murder of a politician in the crime-plagued country. In January a wide-scale investigation was launched following the attempted assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

According to police reports, at least one person was killed, and several others injured in the city of Gonaives as Henry and his entourage left a church service that was held to commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of political independence.

In July 2021 Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated during an attack on his residence by mercenaries. The First Lady was also during the attack injured and had to receive treatment in the United States.

Several were arrested for the assassination of the president.

CMC/