Haitian newspaper discontinues print edition

The Haitian newspaper, Le Nouvelliste has announced the discontinuation of its print edition following the violent assault of one of its reporters, Roberson Alphonse.

In a statement, the newspaper informed subscribers, readers, and sponsors that it was forced into this “painful obligation” because it was impossible to provide fuel to distribute the newspaper and use up its last supply of paper.

The statement added that the newspaper’s management has decided to continue publishing the newspaper in an electronic version “in order to preserve the long tradition of Le Nouvelliste and keep the populace informed.”

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Alphonse, a well-known investigative journalist was hospitalized in stable condition after being attacked by gunmen in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

In a statement, Haiti’s Ministry of Culture and Communication called the attack an “assassination attempt” and expressed solidarity with Alphonse’s family, colleagues, and “the entire corporation hard hit by this unfortunate event, which too often threatens the press sector in Haiti.”

In another incident this week, the authorities in the southern city of Les Cayes found the body of radio commentator Garry Tess, who had been missing since October 18.

Tess was a lawyer who also worked as a political analyst and host of the popular radio program.

The attacks come more than a month after two other journalists identified as Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles were fatally shot and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs.

In January, gang members killed two other journalists who were reporting in Laboule, a community south of Port-au-Prince.

Journalists also are still seeking justice in the March 2018 disappearance of freelance photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who was last seen in Port-au-Prince’s Grand Ravine, one of its poorest and most dangerous areas.

The Miami-based Inter-American Press Association says this year has been one of the most violent for the press since record-keeping began in 1987.

CMC/