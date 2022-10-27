Prominent Haitian journalist Roberson Alphonse escapes assassination attempt

The United States has condemned the attack on journalists in Haiti as prominent media worker, Roberson Alphonse, is recovering in hospital after he was shot in his car while on his way to work in the capital on Tuesday.

Roberson Alphonse, who works at the daily newspaper Le Nouvelliste and radio station Magik9, has already undergone two operations and according to his editor, Frantz Duval, is expected to survive.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Tess Garry and the attack on Roberson Alphonse. The United States Embassy in Haiti wishes Roberson Alphonse a speedy recovery. We strongly condemn all attacks on journalists. The United States is committed to protecting and advancing freedom of the press,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the authorities found the body of Garry who had been missing for several days. He hosted a political talk show in the southern city of Les Cayes, according to the government’s Office of Citizen Protection, which said it was extremely worried about the security of journalists in Haiti and urged that journalists be protected.

The Ministry of Culture and Communication said it learned “with horror the news of the assassination attempt” that occurred in the Delmas neighborhood, adding Alphonse’s rigor, his effort to be impartial, and his sense of perfection make him a model for the profession.

Media reports said the gunmen fired several shots at the vehicle and Duval thanked an unidentified person he said rescued Alphonse and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before medical help arrived.

Haitian legislator, Joseph Lambert, said the bullet holes traced on the windshield of the vehicle driven “are unequivocally similar to an assassination attempt. A judicial inquiry is required,” while former legislator, Jocelerme Privert, said Alphonse is well known “and appreciated for his high level of professionalism.

“I unequivocally express my total disapproval of the trivialization of life and the constant threat hanging over the lives of peaceful citizens, including press workers in the country. I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to this great friend who is for me Roberson Alphonse,” Privert added.

Observers say the incident highlights the deteriorating security situation in a country racked by gang violence and opposition demands for the removal of Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry, who came to office last year following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.

