Haiti’s PM Calls on OAS for Help With Fighting Crime

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has pleaded with the Organisation of American States (OAS) to offer technical support in the fight against organized crime in Haiti.

In a letter sent to the OAS earlier this month, the Prime Minister said that Haiti faces problems that generate transnational crimes, such as organized crime, money laundering and illicit trafficking in firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Faced with the innumerable situations which occur, the Prime Minister said that he needs “an effective cooperation of the OAS”.

- Advertisement -

“My Government wishes, as soon as possible, to explore with the OAS the concretization of the aforementioned cooperation which will undoubtedly allow the reestablishment of a security climate essential for the return to normal functioning of republican institutions.”

Meanwhile – during his speech at the 51st General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto lvarez, warned that the situation in Haiti had “reached a dramatic point” because of the gangs and the level of violence and called on the OAS to provide “immediate support” to Haiti, although it recognizes that the solutions must come from the Haitians themselves.

Alvarez all insistent and affirmed that “there will be no Dominican solution to the Haitian crisis and said he regretted that “the daily life of citizens in Haiti – has become a nightmare.

Costa Rica also joined the appeal made by the Dominican Republic.

“The issue of Haiti is of the utmost importance to Costa Rica,” said Costa Rican representative Rodolfo Solano, who asked the OAS to “respond to the urgent needs” of Haiti.

CMC