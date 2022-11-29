fbpx
Guyana Police probe murders of grandmothers in two separate incidents

By CMC News

Police in Guyana are investigating the death of an 85-year-old grandmother, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Monday, her birthday.

Police in West Coast Berbice said are investigating the death of Sumintra Shaw called “Aunty Betty” as a possible robbery/murder case, even as media reports quote sources as saying that nothing had been stolen.

Shaw’s body was discovered during the early hours of Monday by a relative who served as the caretaker.

Meanwhile, police are also probing the death of a 73-year-old grandmother, Agatha Gamell of Charity, Essequibo Coast. Police are questioning her 22-year-old granddaughter.

The police said they found a pair of scissors at the scene which the suspect reportedly used to stab the woman to death.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

CMC/

 

