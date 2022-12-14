fbpx
Guyana Police probe apparent murder-suicide

Peter Charles and his wife Asasha Ramzan-Charles.
By CMC News

Police in Guyana are investigating the deaths of a 31-year-old state attorney and her husband after their bodies with bullet wounds were found in a parked vehicle on Tuesday.

The authorities said 31-year-old Peter Charles and his wife, Asasha Ramzan-Charles were married four months ago and their bodies were discovered in their vehicle in front of their home at Belle West, Canal No. 2, West Bank Demerara with the engine still running and the doors locked.

Police recovered a .32 semi-automatic pistol with five spent shells from the vehicle.

Media reports said the woman was shot twice in the head, while the husband was discovered with a bullet wound under his chin.

Investigators believe that the incident may be classified as a murder-suicide.

Asasha Ramzan-Charles had graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad last year and worked as a state counsel at the Attorney General Chambers. Peter Charles was a barber.

CMC/

