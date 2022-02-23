Guyana marking 52nd anniversary as a Republic

Guyana, an emerging global oil and gas powerhouse, celebrates its 52nd anniversary as a republic on Wednesday. The government and the opposition urge nationals to unite for the country’s future socio-economic development.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, in a nationwide radio and television broadcast, said Guyanese are now aware of the potential that exists regarding the future development of the republic. “We all recognize what is needed to ensure that potential is transferred into results that would bring a better life for every Guyanese.”

“From the inception, let me be clear, I and my Government are supportive of constructive criticism. To advance our ‘One Guyana’, as a society, we must have healthy debate, exchange of views and critical examination of policies, programs, initiatives, and plans.”

But he said these discussions must not be based on selfish agenda, biases, perception, propaganda, and feelings. Instead, they must be rooted in facts and a pragmatic understanding of what is required in the rapidly-changing Guyana.

Ali outlined ten areas that Guyana must examine “if [they] are to pursue the right blend of character and traits that will make [them] a successful people.”

He listed among them attitude, character, values, and belief systems, being realistic, the governance system, and better positioning of the country on the global stage.

“We must be realistic about what we can and cannot do. We must also be realistic in our expectations; we must understand the environment in which we operate,’ Ali said, noting that in being realistic, “we must be humble to accept help in areas where we require help.”

Ali promises achievable targets for Guyana.

He told the nation that achievable targets are not dividing US$750 million by 750,000 citizens, with each person receiving one million dollars.

“Not only is this mathematically incorrect; it is not realistic or achievable, much less sustainable. We have, therefore, set ourselves targets that are not only achievable but are transformative in nature, namely, cutting the cost of electricity by 50 percent, 50,000 house lots, 50,000 new jobs, GUY$40,000 old-age pensions, GUY$50,000 “Because We Care” grant; 20,000 online scholarships.

“These are all achievable targets. We are on track. For these targets to be realized, we must invest in the social and economic transformation of our country,” Ali said. He also noted that these investments include energy sustainability through the gas-to-energy and hydropower projects, new shore-based facilities, new major highways, and new farm-to-market access roads, supporting the private sector in the hotel and other tourism investments expanding mining, forestry, and food production.

He said there is also a need for investments in education and healthcare, adding that “the targets we set ourselves must position Guyana as a strong global and regional player.

“Our strengths must be diversified and not be dependent on our natural resources. We are, therefore, building an economy that will boast world-class eco-tourism, world-class urban centers, world-class agriculture, and food production using technology, world-class health and educational services, and world-class environmental diversity and ecological services whilst transitioning into new manufacturing, agro-processing, and industrial opportunities, along with the development of a hemp industry and its numerous spinoffs.”

Ali said to support all of this; the governance system must be efficient, reliable, trustworthy, accountable, simple, responsive, and flexible to the global environment in which we operate.

“These elements must be built on a modern constitution that must be developed from the people, a process that is ongoing. Our laws being reflective of the direction and development trajectory of the country.”

“This is our time to embrace the train of progress.”

The Head of State said Guyanese must understand that the country has billions of dollars worth of natural resources, and they must use them for better positioning the country on the global stage.

“This is not the time in our history to sit back and watch the journey unfold: This is our time to embrace the train of progress; this is our time to embrace the demand our country makes of us; this is our time to be positive; this is our time to remove negativity; this is our time to advance the future of ‘One Guyana’.”

But in its message, the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNCR), the biggest party in the coalition opposition, a Partnership for National Unity (APNU), said with the country’s vast oil wealth, the achievement of that social and economic justice is well within reach.

“For the PNCR, the achievement of social and economic justice must first be driven by a heartfelt and continuous commitment to all Guyanese by their government. It must also be motivated by a genuine desire to deliver on the obligations to citizens enshrined in the Guyana constitution and in the international conventions on socio-economic rights to which Guyana is a signatory. Guyanese today do not see that drive and commitment in the present … regime.”

The opposition party said as such it is taking this opportunity to sign on to a contract with Guyana to urgently create a society based on guaranteed political, social, and economic rights, which grants citizens the “right to a happy, creative, and productive life, free from hunger, ignorance, and want.”

“Guyana stands at a pivotal point. Far less time than another 52 years is required to create a society free of poverty, inequality, exclusion, and injustice.

On this auspicious day, the PNCR recommits to the grand objectives of those who ensured that Guyana, on 23rd February 1970, “made the final and decisive ascension of our political and psychological independence” and who placed us on a path of national self-determination and reconstruction,” it added.

/CMC