Grenada to have Spicemas this year

The Grenada government says it will allow blended in-person participation and virtual involvement. It announced the resumption of Carnival activities that authorities suspended over the past two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Culture Minister Yolande Bain-Horsford said the celebrations would be in the summer.

“I can now announce with confidence…I am proud, and I am happy that Spicemas 2022 will be on August 8 and 9, 2022.

“Spicemas 2022 will take on a blended approach with in-house and virtual audiences. There will be a heavy emphasis on preserving our culture and mitigating risk. The COVID-19 protocol will be in place in accordance with the national policy,” she told a news conference.

Bain-Horsford said the government of Grenada is very concerned about the economic, social, and psycho-social implications of not having a carnival on people. If not held for a third year, there can be further implications.

She explained that the Spicemas Corporation, which is the body responsible for administering and managing Carnival, was mandated to explore the possibility of having a carnival this year, being mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, to this end, the Corporation presented an initial proposal to Cabinet, and I must say that Cabinet was very impressed with the proposal and the quality of work they have done in planning for the return of Spicemas,” she said while explaining that Cabinet did not accept the proposal as presented, but adjustments were made after the presentation.

The management of SMC held consultations with various stakeholders before presenting the proposal.

The news of Spicemas 2022 came hours after the government confirmed that the sister isle of Carriacou will be having its Carnival celebrations next week ahead of the traditional Lenten period, which starts on Wednesday.

/CMC