Grenada Government Denies Rumors of Inadequate Quarantine Facilities

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada government is defending its policy on having persons, including nationals, book at a state-approved quarantine facility, at their own cost prior to travelling to the island.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it has been working with the Ministry of Tourism and the Grenada Tourism Authority to provide a list of inspected and certified accommodations that is publicly available to all travellers.

This list can be found at puregrenada.com/travel-advisory.

It said that in some instances it has been able to provide alternative accommodation for “people who have indicated that due to financial constraints, they are unable to meet the cost of the facilities on the list provided,” but that the new accommodations range from small guest houses to hotels.

The government did not give full details as to why it had issued this statement, but said that the authorities had become aware of a video being circulated on social media that may have implications for persons wanting to stay at government sanctioned quarantine facilities at a cheaper rate.

“The Government of Grenada makes it categorically clear that the parts of the facility shown, in the video in circulation, are not currently used for quarantine purposes and the circulation of this video is therefore extremely misleading.

“Additionally, this development can have negative implications for vulnerable individuals in the future, who may not be able to afford the other state-approved quarantine facility options available,” the statement said.

“The Government wishes to assure the public that it will never take the decision to place individuals in compromising situations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Facilities selected for quarantine have, and will always be examined by the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health, to ensure that the areas assigned are suitable and safe for those occupying them,” the statement added.

