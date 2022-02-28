Frontier Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights from Miami to Kingston

Jamaicans living in the United States now have more options when traveling to Jamaica following Frontier Airlines’ launch of their new nonstop flights from Miami to Kingston.

Starting May 5, Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flights will operate three times weekly on Sun/Tues/Thurs utilizing a 180-seat Airbus A-320 aircraft with 30 stretch and 150 economy seats.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Frontier Airlines through these new flights to Jamaica,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White.

“The launch of these new nonstop flights from a key U.S. gateway for connections is well-timed to help drive a strong recovery for our island’s tourism sector. Further, it will be Frontier’s first flight into Kingston, which will provide a convenient option for travelers who want to visit our cultural capital and connect to other resorts areas like Portland.”

Last year, the airline launched direct flights to Montego Bay, one of the major tourist cities in Jamaica. Daniel Shurz, the Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines, said the company is thrilled to add direct flights to Kingston.

“We’re thrilled to launch service between Miami and Kingston, the bustling capital city of Jamaica. Kingston is home to an array of fascinating tourism and rich historical sites, as well as providing easy access to Jamaica’s stunning mountains and beaches. This new service is in addition to our existing flights to Montego Bay,” he said.

Francine Carter Henry, Tour Operator and Airlines Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “We are excited to be a part of Frontier Airlines’ growth and expansion plans. Our goals are well aligned in bringing more visitors to the island, and we welcome new service to Kingston.”

Frontier’s new MIA-KIN route complements the carrier’s existing nonstop service from Miami, Atlanta, Orlando, and New Jersey to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ), Jamaica.

To celebrate the launch of this new service, Frontier is offering introductory fares from Miami to Kingston as low as $79.