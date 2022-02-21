Elaine Thompson Herah happy with Indoors 60m win

The Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson Herah was happy with her performance after edging home in the women’s 60 meters at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

At the event held on Sunday, Thompson Herah, in her season’s indoor debut, clocked 7.08 seconds.

“It’s a good win, and although I wanted to go under seven seconds, I’m good.”

On Tuesday, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 100m and 200m gold medallists will compete in Torun, Poland.

The 29-year-old added: “It’s part of my training process, and I’m still thinking about the World Indoors.” That event will take place in Belgrade next month.

Another Jamaican winner was on the program on Saturday, as Tokyo Olympic Games 400m finalist Stephenie-Ann McPherson clocked a new personal best to win the women’s 400m.

The 33-year-old came from behind to snatch victory in a time of 51.39 seconds ahead of Lieke Klaver, who stopped the clock at 51.49 seconds, while Justyna Swiety-Ersetic from Poland finished in third place in 52.09 seconds.

The other Jamaican in the event, Roneisha McGregor, finished in fourth place in a personal best of 52.32 seconds, erasing her previous best of 53.01 seconds.

In the women’s 800m, Jamaica’s Natoya Goule was no match for Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, who set a new national record of 1:57.20 minutes to surpass the previous British record of 1:57.91 minutes by Jemma Reekie.

Racing for the first time since last September, the 19-year-old recorded the fastest indoor time since the world record of 1:55.82 minutes was set by Jolanda Ceplak at the European Championships in Vienna in 2002.

Australia’s Catriona Bisset was second in 1:59.46 minutes, with Goule third in 1:59.85 minutes.

Elsewhere, Barbadian Akela Jones jumped 6.52m for second place in the long jump competition won by Khaddi Sagnia of Sweden, who cut the sand at 6.70m. Serbia’s Vuleta finished third with 6.51m.