Driver in Pompano Beach Fatal Hit and Run Crash Arrested

The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach, Florida, over the weekend was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives.

According to the on-scene investigation, at approximately 7:04 p.m., on Saturday, October 1, the driver of a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG was traveling westbound on East Atlantic Boulevard in the left-thru lane. Meanwhile, according to a witness, the pedestrian was crossing from north to south, not in a designated crosswalk. The driver of the Mercedes struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side of the vehicle. After the impact, the driver of the Mercedes continued westbound without stopping to render aid.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead.

Approximately 90 minutes after the incident, while detectives were on scene conducting the investigation, the driver returned to the scene and advised he was driving the Mercedes when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Mercedes was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. Broward Police Investigators say neither excessive speed nor impairment appears to be a factor in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.