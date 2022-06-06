Dominican Republic cabinet minister Orlando Jorge Mera killed in office

The Dominican Republic’s minister of environment and natural resources Orlando Jorge Mera has been shot and killed in his office on Monday by a close personal friend, the office of the president said in a statement. officials say.

Jorge Mera, 55, The son of a former president was holding a meeting at the time of the attack. At least six shots were heard.

A presidential spokesman identified the assailant as Miguel Cruz, describing him as a childhood friend of the minister.

- Advertisement -

He is now in custody. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Jorge comes from a powerful political family. He is the son of former Dominican President Salvador Jorge Blanco and his sister is a vice minister in Abinader’s administration. Jorge’s son is a lawmaker for the Modern Revolutionary Party, of which he is a founding member. In a statement, Mr Jorge Mera’s family said he had been shot multiple times by a man he was friends with since childhood.

“Our family forgives the person who did this. One of Orlando’s greatest legacies was to not hold grudges,” they added.

Mr Jorge Mera had served in incumbent President Luis Abinader’s administration since it swept to power in July 2020.

In a tweet, President Abinader expressed his sincere condolences to Mr Jorge Mera’s family and said that he deeply regretted the death of his good friend.

Bartolomé Pujals, director of the government’s cabinet for innovation, described his death as a tragedy and called for peace on social media.

Police and emergency officials swarmed the office of Environment and Natural Resources Ministry in the capital of Santo Domingo and barred entry to it as mourners gathered nearby. Jorge’s office is located on the fourth floor of a building that also houses the Ministry of Tourism.

Mr Jorge Mera leaves behind a wife – the Dominican ambassador to Brazil – and two sons, one of whom is also a PRM lawmaker.