Dominica Prime Minister announces snap general election

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Sunday night announced December 6 as the date for a snap general election in Dominica.

In a radio and television broadcast, Skerrit, who led the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) to victory in the 2019 general election, said Nomination Day will be November 18.

Skerrit told the nation that he had already asked President Charles Savarin to dissolve Parliament with immediate effect and issue a writ for Dominicans to go to the polls.

In the last election, the DLP won 18 of the 21 seats with the remainder going to the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP).

Skerrit is now in his fourth term and 20th year as Prime Minister of Dominica.

CMC/