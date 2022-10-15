Dominica moving to establish the cannabis industry by 2023

The Dominica government says it expects to table legislation that will give effect to the establishment of a cannabis industry by next year.

Speaking on a government program on the state-owned DBS radio Thursday night, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told listeners that his administration will be tabling the appropriate legislation in Parliament before year-end.

As it stands now, a person with 28 grams of marijuana cannot be charged with an offense, while a household is allowed to grow three marijuana plants.

“We announced in this year’s budget to provide permits and licenses for people who are in the production of marijuana oils, creams and lotions, and soaps because we recognize that there are a number of Dominican citizens who are suffering from cancer and who use the marijuana oil to bring some relief to them.

“There are many testimonies of it working, so we are in the process of putting the mechanism in place and certification of that which will also involve providing certificates for growers, farmers to be able to plant and grow this marijuana,” Skerrit said.

He said earlier this year with the support of the Canadian government, Dominica received support in drafting the necessary legislation to deal with cannabis as a medicinal industry for export…”

He said there were a number of processes to go through and the Canadians “through a project are helping us with that” adding that there is a national committee chaired by the Attorney General Levi Peter examining the legislation as well as “the various treaties we need to sign off on, etc.

“So, we are moving apace, and I believe come next year we will certainly be in a position to pass this legislation and to have a full fledge cannabis industry in Dominica so we can take advantage of the numerous opportunities where cannabis is concerned,” Skerrit said.

Several Caribbean countries, most notably Jamaica and Barbados, have been moving towards establishing similar industries.

