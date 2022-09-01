Daryl Vaz appointed Chairman of Inter-American Committee on Science and Technology

Daryl Vaz, Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, was appointed Chairman of the Inter-American Committee on Science and Technology (COMCYT) yesterday.

The minister’s appointment, which will be for the Ministerial Cycle 2022-2024, was confirmed at the Inter-American Council for Integral Development meeting.

Vaz is expected to lead, on behalf of the Organization of American States, in the fields of science, technology, and innovation in his capacity.

In addition, Daryl Vaz is expected to lead efforts toward the implementation of the main political commitments of the Declaration of Jamaica, as well as see to the advancement of the priority initiatives decided on at the Sixth Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Science and Technology held in Kingston last December.

The historic appointment marks the first time a person from a Caribbean country has held the position since the committee’s inception 18 years ago.

The COMCYT is a high-level regional forum for the design and execution of public policies, along with the formation of development alliances in the Science, Technology, and Innovation fields. Its goal is to coordinate, provide follow-up and evaluate the activities on partnership for development of the Organization in the sector of science and technology.