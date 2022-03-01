Dancehall Queen ‘Spice’ took the Coveted Prizes at Jamaica International Music Awards

The queen of dancehall music, Spice, walked away with the most coveted prizes at the first Jamaica International Music Awards ceremony in Sunrise, Florida, last night. The Grammy nominee took the Best Female Reggae Dancehall Album trophy with “10,” moments after her single “Goh Down Deh” won Song of the Year.
Spice was not present to accept her award but provided thank you speeches via video to her fans and the organizers.
Other notable awardees include Kevin Downswell – Best Gospel Artiste; Shaniel Muir – Best New Artiste, Danger Kid – Best DJ in South Florida; and Kurt Riley – Best DJ in Jamaica. Best Male Reggae Dancehall Album of the year went to Mascika’s “438.”
The inaugural Jamaica music awards show was an overall success, and apart from a few glitches, it went smoothly for the small crowd on location in South Florida and those who tuned in on Instagram TV. MC Kadene Chambers’s smooth voice, punctuated with intermittent humor, kept the proceeding exciting and the crowd engaging.
The chief organizer of the event, Norman Lawrence, was very pleased with the outcome. “We are ecstatic at how JIMA has come to life. Last year, it was just a thought in our minds, and through the hard work and long hours dedicated by the committee, we delivered a show that did what we intended – ‘owned & honored our music.’ However, the true mark of a successful event is the impact on the audience. By that standard, JIMA was a resounding success as the ‘what a great evening’ and ‘make sure you keep it going!’ comments received from attendees were too numerous to count. I am proud of the work that our team did. Planning for next year’s event will begin immediately, as it will be bigger & better.
Several pioneers and prominent ambassadors of Jamaica’s music were honored. Byiome ‘I Octane’ Muir, who provided entertainment for the evening, was recognized for his humanitarian efforts. Eddy Edwards was honored for his Long Service & Pioneering Leadership in Entertainment, Marketing & Events for over 20 years. Carlton “Spragga Benz” got a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Jamaica’s music industry.
One of the best speeches came from Richard Mark ‘Honorebel’ Bailey, recognized for his contribution and work in the Reggae & Dancehall Music Industry. Industry stalwart awards were presented to Stone Love and Metro Media, while Ricardo’ Supa Twitch’ Sanchez got recognition for his 33 years of worldwide involvement in the Music Industry.
The complete list of awardees:
Best Female Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP 2021
Spice – (10)
Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP 202
Mascika (438)
Best New Reggae/Dancehall Artiste 2021
Shaniel Muir
Best Reggae Gospel Artiste 2021
Kevin Downswell
Best DJ, South Florida 2021
Danger Kid
Best DJ, Jamaica 2021
Kurt Riley
Song of the Year 2021
Go Down Deh – Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ewart ‘Mad Cobra’ Brown
Carlton ‘Spragga Benz’ Grant
Industry Stalwart Award
Stone Love
Metro Media
Ricardo’ Supa Twitch’ Sanchez
33 years in the Music Industry Local & Overseas
Richard Mark ‘Honorebel’ Bailey
Contribution and Work in the Reggae & Dancehall Music Industry
Byiome ‘I Octane’ Muir
Support to the Community – Humanitarian Award
Sydney Roberts
Entrepreneurial Spirit and Support to the Community
Eddy Edwards
Long Service & Pioneering Leadership in Entertainment, Marketing & Events for over 20 years
Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness
Hard Work in the Broward County Community & South Florida
Mayor Hazel Rogers
Leadership in the Lauderdale Lakes & South Florida Community
Kommercial Kings
Production & Musical Skills in South Florida & Across the U.S.A
Faithlyn Gayle
Hard Work in social media & Street Promotions
Andrew ‘Tushie’ Campbell
Hard Work in social media & Street Promotions
Lisa Barnes
Appreciation Award for Support to WZOP & JIMA
Hans Mullings
Stellar Work in Events Management
Duffton’ Tony Matterhorn’ Taylor
Stellar Skills as a Musical Selector & Entertainer