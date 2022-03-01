Dancehall Queen ‘Spice’ took the Coveted Prizes at Jamaica International Music Awards

The queen of dancehall music, Spice, walked away with the most coveted prizes at the first Jamaica International Music Awards ceremony in Sunrise, Florida, last night. The Grammy nominee took the Best Female Reggae Dancehall Album trophy with “10,” moments after her single “Goh Down Deh” won Song of the Year.

Spice was not present to accept her award but provided thank you speeches via video to her fans and the organizers.

Other notable awardees include Kevin Downswell – Best Gospel Artiste; Shaniel Muir – Best New Artiste, Danger Kid – Best DJ in South Florida; and Kurt Riley – Best DJ in Jamaica. Best Male Reggae Dancehall Album of the year went to Mascika’s “438.”

The inaugural Jamaica music awards show was an overall success, and apart from a few glitches, it went smoothly for the small crowd on location in South Florida and those who tuned in on Instagram TV. MC Kadene Chambers’s smooth voice, punctuated with intermittent humor, kept the proceeding exciting and the crowd engaging.

The chief organizer of the event, Norman Lawrence, was very pleased with the outcome. “We are ecstatic at how JIMA has come to life. Last year, it was just a thought in our minds, and through the hard work and long hours dedicated by the committee, we delivered a show that did what we intended – ‘owned & honored our music.’ However, the true mark of a successful event is the impact on the audience. By that standard, JIMA was a resounding success as the ‘what a great evening’ and ‘make sure you keep it going!’ comments received from attendees were too numerous to count. I am proud of the work that our team did. Planning for next year’s event will begin immediately, as it will be bigger & better.

Several pioneers and prominent ambassadors of Jamaica’s music were honored. Byiome ‘I Octane’ Muir, who provided entertainment for the evening, was recognized for his humanitarian efforts. Eddy Edwards was honored for his Long Service & Pioneering Leadership in Entertainment, Marketing & Events for over 20 years. Carlton “Spragga Benz” got a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Jamaica’s music industry.

One of the best speeches came from Richard Mark ‘Honorebel’ Bailey, recognized for his contribution and work in the Reggae & Dancehall Music Industry. Industry stalwart awards were presented to Stone Love and Metro Media, while Ricardo’ Supa Twitch’ Sanchez got recognition for his 33 years of worldwide involvement in the Music Industry.

The complete list of awardees:

Best Female Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP 2021

Spice – (10)

Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP 202

Mascika (438)

Best New Reggae/Dancehall Artiste 2021

Shaniel Muir

Best Reggae Gospel Artiste 2021

Kevin Downswell

Best DJ, South Florida 2021

Danger Kid

Best DJ, Jamaica 2021

Kurt Riley

Song of the Year 2021

Go Down Deh – Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ewart ‘Mad Cobra’ Brown

Carlton ‘Spragga Benz’ Grant

Industry Stalwart Award

Stone Love

Metro Media

Ricardo’ Supa Twitch’ Sanchez

33 years in the Music Industry Local & Overseas

Richard Mark ‘Honorebel’ Bailey

Contribution and Work in the Reggae & Dancehall Music Industry

Byiome ‘I Octane’ Muir

Support to the Community – Humanitarian Award

Sydney Roberts

Entrepreneurial Spirit and Support to the Community

Eddy Edwards

Long Service & Pioneering Leadership in Entertainment, Marketing & Events for over 20 years

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness

Hard Work in the Broward County Community & South Florida

Mayor Hazel Rogers

Leadership in the Lauderdale Lakes & South Florida Community

Kommercial Kings

Production & Musical Skills in South Florida & Across the U.S.A

Faithlyn Gayle

Hard Work in social media & Street Promotions

Andrew ‘Tushie’ Campbell

Hard Work in social media & Street Promotions

Lisa Barnes

Appreciation Award for Support to WZOP & JIMA

Hans Mullings

Stellar Work in Events Management

Duffton’ Tony Matterhorn’ Taylor

Stellar Skills as a Musical Selector & Entertainer