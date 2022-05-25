Dancehall artiste Skeng Arrested At Norman Manley Airport After Altercation With Security

The Jamaica Constabulary Force have confirmed that Dancehall artiste Skeng was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport at about 1:50 p.m Tuesday afternoon.

The police said the 21-year-old artist, whose real name is Kevaun Douglas, was charged for disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. He was offered bail and is to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew court on June 21, 2022.

“Our information is that this happened after he started behaving disorderly during an argument. The argument developed with a member of the Port Security. So, the incident was actually before he boarded the flight,” a representative of the Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) of the JCF said.

Skeng is scheduled to headline the Revival Return OF Dancehall event in Trinidad on May 28. His Lawyer Christopher Townsend said he is doing everything in his power to ensure his client is on the next flight for the event.

“We are hoping for him to be on the next flight out, we are putting everything in place to make that happen,” he said.

Skeng is one of most viewed Jamaican artiste on YouTube over the last 12 months, according to the platform’s Music Charts. His hit single Protocol with Tommy Lee Sparta has neared 25 million views on the platform. His other hit songs include Heaven Passport with Intence, Gvnman Shift, and Street Cred.