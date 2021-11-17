‘Unparalleled experiences’ await fans for 2024 T20 World Cup, says CEO Grave

Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave, has hailed the Caribbean’s hosting of the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup as a “massive” boost for cricket in the region, and believes the tournament will provide a unique cricket experience for all stakeholders.

Pointing to the fact an International Cricket Council men’s tournament has not been staged in the Caribbean since 2010, Grave said the 2024 showpiece would further add to the region’s profile, especially with the Under-19 World Cup already set for January next year.

“We’re very much in the final stages of planning the Under-19 World Cup that will come to the Caribbean next year in the early part of 2022, from January until the early part of February,” the Englishman said.

“And to have this news that we will hosting the men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 is absolutely brilliant. It’s brilliant news for all Caribbean cricket fans and everyone associated with cricket in the West Indies.

“Not since 2010 have we hosted a men’s event in the Caribbean and it will therefore be 14 years without one, so it’s massive news for West Indies cricket.”

He continued: “We’re absolutely delighted and I’m sure everyone in the Caribbean will be looking forward to hosting that T20 World Cup in 2024.”

The ICC on Tuesday announced West Indies, in partnership with USA Cricket, would be joint-hosts for the showpiece. They were two of 14 nations announced to host eight tournaments between 2024 and 2031.

West Indies successfully delivered the 50-over World Cup in 2007 – the first-ever ICC tournament to be staged in the region – and followed up by successfully hosting the men’s and women’s T20 World Cup in 2010 and the women’s T20 World Cup in 2018.

Grave said the partnership with USA Cricket would ensure “unparalleled fan experiences”, thanks to the combination of Caribbean and American culture.

“We are extremely delighted to have been chosen by the ICC to host the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, in partnership with our friends at USA Cricket,” Grave said.

“We are developing a really important strategic partnership with USA Cricket and we firmly believe that this is the right time to stage a marquee ICC event in the Americas.

“We are confident that we can blend the unique Caribbean matchday experience with the very best in American sporting entertainment and infrastructure, creating unparalleled fan experiences for those in and out of the venues, including inspirational and well attended Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Fan Zones and a Trophy Tour that inspires a million school kids across the Americas region.

“This is a big challenge but also a fantastic opportunity to grow the game in this region and I’m confident that we can deliver a brilliant showpiece event for world cricket.”

(CMC)