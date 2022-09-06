CSEC Mathematics and English language performances decline

In comparison to 2021, fewer students passed the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and English language exams this year, based on data released by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) today.

The data is based on the performance of students in the May/June 2022 exams.

Dr. Nicole Manning, CXC’s director of operations, presented the results in a ceremony held in St. Lucia on Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

In mathematics, only 37 percent of students received a passing grade. When compared to 2021, this represents a five percent decrease.

Meanwhile, 71 percent of students who sat the English A exams received grades one to three, a three percent decrease.

Below are scores of how students performed in other subject areas:

English B – 72%

Biology – 78%

Chemistry – 59%

Physics – 64%

Integrated Science – 67%

Principles of Accounts – 69%

Principles of Business – 80%

Geography- 61%

Social Studies – 52%

Human and Social Biology – 66%

On the other hand, core subjects of Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) had high pass rates.

Approximately 94 percent of students who took Caribbean Studies received grades one through five, and 92 percent received a passing grade in Communication Studies.

Roughly 94 percent of students who took Caribbean Studies received grades one to five, and 92 percent received a passing grade in Communication Studies.

Below are scores of how students performed in other subject areas:

Information Technology Unit 1 – 91%

Information Technology Unit 2 – 96%

Food & Nutrition Unit 1 – 90%

Food & Nutrition Unit 2 – 97%

Law Unit 1 – 93%

Law Unit 2 – 86%

Physics Unit 1 – 97%

Physics Unit 2 – 98%

The sitting of he exams was delayed after the Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) called for a delay of the exam timetable by three weeks to allow sufficient time for teachers and students to complete the syllabi and satisfy the School-Based Assessments (SBA) component; reduce SBA requirements, especially for subjects with a practical component; and advise of the topics to be covered in the examination.