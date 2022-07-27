fbpx
Child Killed in Trelawny highway crash

By Santana Salmon

A 12-year-old child was fatally injured in a car accident along the North Coast Highway in Trelawny, Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the child, and a man, who is now in hospital, suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in collided with a trailer shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The child has been identified as Ackerman Myrie of Appleton in St James. Sergeant Kirkland Cross from the Trelawny Traffic Department told The Gleaner that Myrie was a passenger in a grey Toyota Fielder that was heading east along the highway.

He said on reaching the vicinity of the Martha Brae overpass, the driver attempted to overtake the trailer but collided with the back of it.

Both occupants were trapped inside the car.

Firefighters from the Falmouth Fire Station removed Myrie and the driver from the vehicle.

Cross said they were taken to the Falmouth Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead, and the driver admitted in a serious condition.

Cross said the police have noticed an increase in road crashes and fatalities.

When compared to last year at this time, there were six accidents with six fatalities. Both those figures have now doubled.

