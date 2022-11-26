British woman charged following cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport

The British woman arrested in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on November 19, has been charged by Narcotics Division investigators.

She is 20-year-old Ashanta Ferguson, a customer service agent from West Midlands, England.

According to reports, the woman was boarding a flight to the United Kingdom around 7:00 p.m. when her luggage was searched.

Two packages of cocaine valued at approximately £50,000 were discovered concealed in false compartments.

An interview was conducted on November 21 and the woman was later charged with possession of, dealing in, attempting to export, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

She is set to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Monday, November 28.