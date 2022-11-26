fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

British woman charged following cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport

T British woman charged following cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport
By Micaiah Morgan

The British woman arrested in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on November 19, has been charged by Narcotics Division investigators.

She is 20-year-old Ashanta Ferguson, a customer service agent from West Midlands, England.

According to reports, the woman was boarding a flight to the United Kingdom around 7:00 p.m. when her luggage was searched.

- Advertisement -

Two packages of cocaine valued at approximately £50,000 were discovered concealed in false compartments.

An interview was conducted on November 21 and the woman was later charged with possession of, dealing in, attempting to export, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

She is set to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Monday, November 28.

Previous articleJFJ urges senators to reject request for SOE extension

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaicans for Justice JFJ urges senators to reject request for SOE extension

JFJ urges senators to reject request for SOE extension

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content