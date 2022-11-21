British woman arrested at Jamaican airport following cocaine seizure

A British woman was arrested after investigators from the Narcotics Division seized £50,000 worth of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St. James on Saturday.

According to reports, the 20-year-old woman from the Midlands of England was boarding a flight to the United Kingdom around 7:00 p.m. when her luggage was searched.

Two packages of cocaine weighing about two kilograms were allegedly discovered hidden in false compartments.

- Advertisement -

The woman was held on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and remains in police custody.