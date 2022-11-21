fbpx
British woman arrested at Jamaican airport following cocaine seizure

British woman arrested at Jamaican airport following cocaine seizure
By Micaiah Morgan

A British woman was arrested after investigators from the Narcotics Division seized £50,000 worth of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St. James on Saturday.

According to reports, the 20-year-old woman from the Midlands of England was boarding a flight to the United Kingdom around 7:00 p.m. when her luggage was searched.

Two packages of cocaine weighing about two kilograms were allegedly discovered hidden in false compartments.

The woman was held on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and remains in police custody.

