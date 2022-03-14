British Jamaican Actress Lashana Lynch Scores Win at 2022 BAFTA Awards

British-Jamaican Actress Lashana Lynch, who made history as the first Black female 007 in the James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, has thanked her Jamaican parents while accepting the Rising Star award at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday night.

In 2021, Lynch received global attention for her role in the 25th James Bond movie, playing agent Nomi who replaced the retired James Bond.

While accepting the award presented by Lady Gaga and the category’s previous winner Bukky Bakray, Lynch used the opportunity to thank her “very supportive” Jamaican parents.

“I have very supportive parents whose parents came from Jamaica in the Windrush. I’m grateful for a working-class foundation that has taught me about failure and ‘No’s.’ Now I get to celebrate a ‘Yes’”, she said during her speech.

Lynch’s mother was also in the audience cheering her on.

The 34-year-old British actor has always highlighted her Jamaican heritage. In a 2021 interview with British Vogue, she said she “only felt British outside the house” growing up, adding that the rest of the time it was “Jamaican language, food and discipline, which is direct but calm”. Her mother was a senior housing officer, and her father was a social worker.

At the premiere of the James Bond film last September, Lynch also paid tribute to her Jamaican heritage with a dress which featured Jamaica’s national bird, the Doctor Bird, on the back. Her stylist Karla Welch explained, writing on Instagram: “Representing her ancestors and the birthplace of Bond with the national bird of Jamaica.”

Portions of the James Bond film were shot in Jamaica, which is considered the birthplace of the character. The creator of the character, London-born author Ian Fleming wrote all his James Bond books from Goldeneye, his winter home in Jamaica.

Two other James Bond movies, Dr. No (1962) and Live and Let Die (1973) were filmed on the island.