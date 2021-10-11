Minister Grange Pleased With Jamaican’s Portrayal in New James Bond Film

Jamaica’s Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange says that she is happy with how Jamaica was showcased in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

In a statement, Grange said the film “has really promoted destination Jamaica, location Jamaica, the culture of Jamaica — its warmth, its people, its vibes, its music, it’s just wonderful.”

The film, parts of which were shot in the eastern parish of Portland, was due to be released in April 2020 but was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

It is now in theatres worldwide.

“I’m so happy that the Bond film has now been released. I’m so happy because what it has done is showcase Jamaica in so many ways,” said Grange as she spoke following the recent screening of the movie.

The new James Bond girl Lashana Lynch – is of Jamaican heritage. The movie also featured another Jamaican actress, Naomi Harris.

Grange said several government ministries, including the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service as well as the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, facilitated the local production.

“It took a collaborative effort and I’m happy we have seen the fruits of our labor and our collaboration. I’m proud to be Jamaican when I look at this film… and there is an arrangement now where the film will promote Jamaica as a tourist destination.”

The Minister said the government would continue to push Jamaica as the perfect location to make films.

“I just want to encourage other filmmakers to continue to come to Jamaica. Make your films here. We have all that you need. We have the required skills and we have the beautiful locations.”

