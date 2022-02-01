British Army personnel sentenced to two years in jail.

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Last Friday, British Army Private Keithron Mills was jailed for two years and eight months after he was found guilty of having a .45 pistol without a license. This sentencing is despite the army lending support to the private in his trial.

The jail sentence will probably end Mills’ military career two years after it began.

He was intercepted with the firearm when police, acting on information, stopped the vehicle outside the Georgetown Police Station in St. Vincent on January 2.

Mills was the only occupant in the vehicle when officers found the firearm under the driver’s seat.

At his January 20 trial, which authorities expedited because of his employment status, Mills opted not to testify in his defense or call any witnesses after the court rejected a no-case submission by Duane Daniel, his lawyer.

In mitigation, Daniel told the court that his client is a private in the British Army, with just over two years’ service and that he is also the father of a five-year-old child, whom he supports, and has another baby on the way.

“That’s always the case,” the Chief Magistrate commented, referring to the number of defendants who appear before her court, claiming to be expecting children.

Daniel said Mills had distinguished himself as an officer abroad. The lawyer said he had a statement from Major Terry Williams, an officer in command of Bradley Company, 1st Battalion the American Regiment of the British Army.

The lawyer further said the army had lent support by sending Chief Petty Officer Dean Goodey to the court. Goodey, dressed in uniform, sat in the court and took notes of the proceedings.

Mitigating on Mills’ behalf, Daniel read a letter from Major Williams, who said Mills joined his company in May 2020 after completing the combat infantry course.

The Major said Mills has demonstrated “a keen intellect and professional competency well beyond what I expect of a soldier of his seniority.”

He said Mills recently returned from operations in Estonia as part of NATO’s enhanced forward presence battle group.

This operation involved pre-deployment training in Germany, where he showed exceptional determination and resilience despite temperatures below minus 16 degrees Celsius.

The officer said he hopes to have Mills back in his company soon, as he is a highly valued and respected member of the team, with a bright future ahead of him.

The letter said the court should be aware that should Mills be found guilty of any offense, the consequence of any suspended or custodial sentence is discharged from the army.

Daniel said his client has no previous conviction and is a virgin to the law. He asked the court to consider these things concerning its sentencing.

