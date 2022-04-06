Bahamas Pastor says justice not served for Azario Major

A Bahamas pastor, Matthew Allen, has renewed calls for justice for Azario Major.

On December 26, 2021, three off-duty police officers allegedly shot and killed Azario Major, 31, outside a bar while he was sitting in his car.

In an approximately hour-long video posted to Facebook on April 4, Pastor Matthew Allen speculated about corruption within the Royal Bahamas Police Force. He lamented that alleged corruption continues to hinder justice for the family of the slain man, and other suspected victims of police killings. “Corruption pays in the Bahamas depending on who you are,” Pastor Allen empathetically stated.

- Advertisement -

The Bahamas Police Force reported that Azario was at a bar and acted in a disruptive manner. He reportedly exited the bar and returned later. The police said they discovered he had a pistol and opened fire, killing him on the spot. Family members reported that Azario received multiple shots to the head and other parts of the body. Family and friends have expressed that the amount of shots major received amounts to overkill.

Azario Major is described by his family as someone who had no prior incidents with the law and never carried weapons. They continue to seek answers concerning the incident. Footage captured from the night of the incident has reportedly not been released.

In the meantime, Transparency International reports that in recent years the perception of corruption in the Bahamas has increased. In 2021, the Bahamas had a score of 64 points, down from 71 points in previous years.

Transparency International collects data on a country’s corruption perception index. The index compiles data on government officials, public procurement, and governments’ anti-corruption initiatives. A score of 0 means that high corruption is perceived in the country, while a score of 100 implies that no corruption is seen in the country