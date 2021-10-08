Bahamas Opposition to Hold Convention to Elect New Leadership

The Bahamas main opposition Free National Movement (FNM) will hold a one-day convention on November 27 to elect a new leader following the party’s trouncing at the September 16 general elections, when it was trounced by a 32-7 margin.

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer, said that the party’s central council had earlier this week, agreed to hold the convention amid concerns that some members were of the opinion that the leadership contest should take place in December.

Former prime minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who led the party into the last general election, has not given an indication as to whether or not he will stand for re-election even as he had been sworn in as Opposition Leader.

Culmer said he would not speculate on whether Minnis would be nominated for the post.

“At the end of the day, persons are free to nominate. The nomination will close on the Saturday before and so they have between 9 and 5 each day. Preparations will be made for ballots and nominations and so at the end of the day persons will have the opportunity to nominate.”

CMC