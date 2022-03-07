Americans Urged to Leave Russia Immediately

The U.S. State Department has advised all Americans to leave Russia immediately. A level four advisory issued by the United States Embassy in Moscow cited the “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19, and related entry restrictions, terrorism, limited flights in and out of Russia, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law.”

The advisory said limited commercial flight options are still available. Overland routes by car and bus are also still open. “If you wish to depart Russia, you should make arrangements on your own as soon as possible. If you plan to stay in Russia, understand the U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may change suddenly.

It also stated that Americans do not have to travel directly to the U.S. as assistance will be provided from other countries. “U.S. citizens who can depart Russia for another country and need emergency assistance upon arrival may contact a U.S. embassy or consulate in that country.”

The State Department said U.S. citizens should note that some credit and debit cards may be declined because of sanctions imposed on Russian banks. Also, there are some reports of cash shortages within Russia. It said U.S. citizens should make an alternative plan for access to money and finances if remaining in Russia.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. In addition, the airspace around southern Russia is restricted, and several airports in the area have closed. U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to the districts of the Russian Federation immediately bordering Ukraine should be aware that the situation along the border is dangerous and unpredictable.

Given the ongoing armed conflict, U.S. citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine. Additionally, there is the potential throughout Russia for harassment of foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners. Given the ongoing armed conflict and the potentially significant impact on international travel options, U.S. citizens should depart Russia immediately via the limited commercial options still available.

The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, due to Russian government limitations on travel, the number of U.S. staff, and the ongoing suspension of operations, including consular services, at U.S. consulates.

On February 28, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of eligible family members and non-emergency personnel from the U.S. Embassy Moscow.