U.N. Resolution Passed Against Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly for a resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces. The action comes on the heels of growing global outrage about the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The resolution was supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members and subsequently passed in a rare emergency session called the U.N. Security Council.

The draft resolution dated March 1, 2022, condemns the February 24, 2022 declaration by the Russian Federation of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. It reaffirms that no territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legal and expresses grave concern at reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools, and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children.

- Advertisement -

The text of the resolution also expresses grave concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine, with an increasing number of internally displaced persons and refugees in need of humanitarian assistance. The last time the Security Council convened an emergency session of the General Assembly was in 1982, according to the U.N. website.

U.N. General Assembly Applies Pressure

Of the 193 members, 35 abstained, and five voted against it. The only countries to join Russia in voting no in support of Moscow were Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, and Syria. Longstanding allies Cuba and Nicaragua joined China in abstaining.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight, with Wednesday’s vote representing a symbolic victory for Ukraine and increasing Moscow’s international isolation. The increased pressure is intended to result in Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdrawing all of its military forces.”

Western Allies Support Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly that Russia was poised to intensify the brutality of its offensive and urged members to hold Moscow accountable for its violations of international law. “Vote yes if you believe U.N. member states – including your own – have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for its actions,” she added.

The Ukrainian permanent representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, appealed to countries considering abstention because “it is not my war.” “It is a mistake. The evil will never stop. It requires more and more space to conquer. If tolerated, it advances further and further,” Kyslytsya said. “The draft resolution is one of the building blocks to build a wall to stop it in Ukraine and not to let it go further.”

Abstinence Against Western Sanctions

Elaborating on China’s abstention, Beijing’s envoy, Zhang Jun, said the resolution did not undergo “full consultations with the whole membership” of the assembly. “Nor does it take full consideration of the history and complexity of the current crisis. It does not highlight the importance of the principle of indivisible security or the urgency of promoting political settlement and stepping up diplomatic efforts,” he said. “These are not in line with China’s consistent positions.” China, which has grown increasingly close to Russia in recent years, says it will not participate in Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Russian permanent representative, Vasily Nebenzya, noted, “We know about the unprecedented pressure that our western partners are exerting on a large number of countries urging them to vote as they [the west] see fit,” Nebenzya said. “This is not something even we can call pressure. It was an open and cynical threat.”

After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing UkUkraine’sovernment. It has faced unprecedented international backlash, especially from the West, whose sanctions have crippled RuRussia’sinancial system while giant multinational countries have pulled investments out.