American fined J$30,000 after being held with ammunition at Jamaican airport

A 27-year-old American was fined J$30,000 or 30 days in jail in the Western Regional Gun Court on Tuesday after being held with ammunition at the Sangster International Airport in Jamaica.

Charged is Auden Kayton an electrical lineman from Mount Holly, North Carolina.

According to reports, around 1:56 p.m. on Monday Kayton was going through the airport’s security checkpoint when his bag was scanned, and abnormalities were discovered.

The police were notified, the bag checked and two 9mm cartridges were found.

Kayton was arrested and later charged with illegal possession of ammunition.