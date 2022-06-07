American Airlines did not cancel flights to Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, – The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has dismissed as a “fake” a memo circulating on social media that American Airlines will be canceling all flights to the country from August 1.

“The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hereby advises the general public that there is a fake memo dated June 10, 2022 which alleges that it is from American Airlines. The fake memo states “Effective 1 August 2022, American Airlines will cancel all flights to Cheddi Jagan International Airport Terminal,” the aviation regulatory agency said in a statement.

But the GGAA said that it contacted American Airlines about the fake memo circulating on social media “and wish to advise the traveling public that American Airlines has not issued any statement to that effect.

- Advertisement -

“The GCAA herby reminds the general public that it is illegal to use the logo and brand of another entity without written permission or consent of the company,” it said

American Airlines resumed scheduled commercial flights to Guyana on November 4, 2020, after the country re-opened its airports following its closure due to the coronavirus (COVID-190 pandemic when several countries closed their borders.

American Airlines offers scheduled flights between Georgetown and major cities in USA.

CMC