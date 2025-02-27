BusinessNewsUS News

Trump administration says it’s cutting 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts

By Amelia Robinson

The Trump administration announced plans Wednesday to drastically reduce U.S. foreign aid, cutting more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) foreign aid contracts and slashing a total of $60 billion in U.S. assistance worldwide. This move will result in a sharp reduction in U.S. development and humanitarian efforts abroad, eliminating most USAID projects and leaving few remaining to protect in ongoing legal battles.

Details of the cuts were outlined in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, as well as in court filings related to federal lawsuits. The decision marks a significant departure from decades of U.S. foreign policy, which has traditionally viewed foreign aid as a means of stabilizing other nations, promoting U.S. interests, and building international alliances.

The memo justified the cuts by claiming the administration was addressing “significant waste” and a history of “institutional drift” within foreign aid programs. Officials indicated that additional changes to how USAID and the State Department deliver foreign assistance are forthcoming.

President Donald Trump and his ally, entrepreneur Elon Musk, have been outspoken critics of foreign aid, arguing that many USAID programs promote a liberal agenda and represent a waste of taxpayer money. On January 20, Trump ordered a 90-day review of foreign assistance programs to determine which should be kept, ultimately halting all foreign assistance funding in a sweeping freeze. This freeze has suspended thousands of U.S.-funded projects globally, while the Trump administration and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have pulled most USAID staff off the job through forced leave and firings.

Non-profits affected by the cuts, many of which are owed money from contracts with USAID, have criticized the swift terminations of contracts, which they say are being carried out without sufficient review. In filings, these non-profits describe how Trump political appointees and Musk’s teams are rapidly terminating USAID contracts, further exacerbating the financial uncertainty. One USAID official wrote to staff, “There are MANY more terminations coming, so please gear up!”

Lawmakers have been quick to condemn the cuts. Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, accused the administration of undermining congressional oversight and judicial review by pushing forward with the contract terminations before the court-ordered review process had concluded.

In total, the administration plans to eliminate 5,800 of 6,200 multiyear USAID contract awards, totaling a $54 billion cut, and 4,100 of 9,100 State Department grants, cutting $4.4 billion. The drastic cuts signal a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, moving away from foreign aid programs that have long been seen as key tools for global influence and humanitarian support.

 

Cuba’s Cigar Fair Elevates Humidors to Luxury Status

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

Cuba’s renowned cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long enchanted connoisseurs. Now, a growing number of enthusiasts are recognizing the critical role...
Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer

Bahamian firm unveils first AI-powered loan officer

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — A Bahamian financial services provider introduced what it claims to be the world’s first AI-powered humanoid loan officer on Tuesday....
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans Caribbean visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is preparing to visit the region next month, with potential stops in Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, or Suriname, Mauricio...
Cora Richardson-Hodge Anguilla

Cora Richardson-Hodge to be sworn in as Anguilla’s first female premier after election victory

Anguilla is set to make history on Thursday as Governor Julia Crouch prepares to swear in Cora Richardson-Hodge as the island’s first female head...
Trinidad Carnival

Trinidad Carnival 2025 season begins under state of emergency

The Trinidad Carnival season officially kicks off this weekend, marking the beginning of one of the most eagerly anticipated cultural celebrations in the Caribbean. Despite...
Carol Lawrence-Beswick Appointed New Chairman of Integrity Commission

Carol Lawrence-Beswick appointed new chairman of Jamaica Integrity Commission

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick has been appointed the new chairman of Jamaica's Integrity Commission. The appointment, made today by Governor General Sir...
Haiti’s Humanitarian Community Raises Alarm over Escalating Violence

Haiti’s humanitarian community raises alarm over escalating violence

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The humanitarian community in Haiti has raised urgent concerns over the escalating violence, including massacres and gang attacks, which...
Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr. Keith Rowley to step down March 16

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, has announced that he will step down from office on March 16, 2025, marking the end...
Aubyn Hill Jamaica minister

Jamaican minister pushes for banks to lower loan rates

Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, is once again calling on banks to lower their interest rates on loans, arguing that...
Mia-Mottley barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister...

