St. Vincent Government accounts reflect multi-million-dollar deficit

Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves, says St. Vincent’s government finances registered a deficit of EC$90.7 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) as of September, compared to EC$81.8 million in 2021, despite higher revenue in 2022.

Gonsalves told Parliament that total revenue and grants for the first three quarters of the year stood at EC$516.9 million, compared to EC$522.6 million, year-on-year.

He said the current revenue for 2022 was EC$486.5 million as opposed to EC$473 million last year. Current revenue is up 2.9 percent, while total revenue and grants is down 1.1 percent.

“The current expenditure, we are at EC$496.7 million this year as opposed to EC$48.6 million last year. So, it’s an increase of 1.7 percent,” Gonsalves told legislators as he responded to a question by opposition member, Fitzgerald Bramble.

Gonsalves said capital expenditure was EC$121.5 million, compared to EC$122.8 million in 2021, for a current balance deficit of EC$10.1 million as opposed to an EC$15.6 million deficit last year.

The overall deficit this year is EC$90.7 million, compared to EC$81.8 million for the same period last year.

“The deterioration in the fiscal balance in that respect is attributable to a reduction in the grants and an increase in recurrent expenditure. The decline in capital revenue is due to a falloff in volcano relief grants.

“So, if honorable members look further, you will see that most indicators will be up this year. But we got two windfalls last year. One was we got some additional grants — I wouldn’t call them windfalls in the context of the volcano but there were some grants that we received and last year there was a tremendous increase in alien land holding licenses and stamp duty,” Gonsalves said.

He said up to September 2021, alien land-holding licenses represented EC$22.9 million, compared to EC$4.5 million in 2022. Last year, stamp duty on property generated EC$39.9 million but is EC$16.7 million in 2022.

“So, as we indicated last year at the time, there were a number of large property sales in the Grenadines that inflated the monies we received from alien holding licenses and stamp duties and those numbers have essentially returned to Earth.

“But the other aspects of the economy are strengthened, which is why our current revenue is up 2.9 percent notwithstanding the decline, substantial decline, in the property sales and property taxes from alien land holding licenses.”

The Finance Minister said current revenue increased by 2.9 percent, resulting from improved collections under all subcategories except taxes on properties.

CMC/