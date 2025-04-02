Business

Protect yourself (and your money) from scammers this Financial Literacy Month

protect-yourself-and-your-money-scammers-financial-literacy-month
By Joanne Clark

April is Financial Literacy Month, an ideal time to focus on protecting your money from scammers, who are constantly finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), people reported losing $12.5 billion to scams in 2024 alone, an alarming $2.5 billion increase from the previous year. This surge in scam activity highlights the importance of being proactive in safeguarding your finances.

Throughout the year, scammers are working tirelessly to deceive people into sending money or providing personal information. As Financial Literacy Month kicks off, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the free resources available at consumer.gov to help you manage your money while also learning how to recognize and avoid scams.

Whether you’re looking to create a budget, save for a major purchase, or get out of debt, consumer.gov offers valuable information to support your financial goals. But just as important is learning how to protect yourself from the growing threat of scams.

The website provides comprehensive advice on:

  • How to protect your money and personal information from scammers.

  • What steps to take if you’ve been tricked into sending money or disclosing sensitive data.

  • How to guard yourself against identity theft.

In addition to informative articles, consumer.gov also offers videos and easy-to-understand, one-page handouts that you can share with friends, family, and community groups, such as neighborhood associations or church congregations. These resources aim to spread awareness and arm individuals with the knowledge needed to defend themselves against financial fraud.

If you do fall victim to a scam, it’s crucial to act quickly. The FTC encourages individuals to report fraudulent activity at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Taking immediate action can help prevent further damage and assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

With scams becoming more sophisticated, it’s essential to stay informed and vigilant. This Financial Literacy Month, use the resources available to build not just your financial knowledge, but also your defenses against scammers looking to take advantage of you.

CNW FEATURES

