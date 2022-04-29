OECS examines sustainable ocean economy

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has called for a shift to an integrated macro approach to climate adaptation and mitigation resilience measures for the maritime sector in the Eastern Caribbean region.

Head of the Permanent Delegation of the OECS in Geneva, Colin Murdoch, addressing the fourth Oceans Forum explained that simultaneous growth in globalization, containerization, and cruise tourism has resulted in competition for berth space in many Caribbean ports.

However, he noted that port infrastructure in the Caribbean has not always kept pace with changes in the global shipping industry and this has a direct impact on the region’s ability to engender sustainability and resilience in maritime supply chains.

“There is clearly a need to urgently factor climate change considerations into port development, redevelopment, operation, and management,” Murdoch told the event hosted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

He said as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), there needs to be a recognition that the impact of climate change will affect the fulfillment of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which necessitates a multi-layered approach to building resilience.

“In this regard, stakeholders from the private sector and the public sector need to be engaged and involved, wherever possible, in identifying threats and opportunities, and in formulating solutions.”

Murdoch identified a need for sustainable, climate adaptivity, supportive, policy action to be integrated into what is now a compartmentalized trade network in OECS member states.

He said this shift will require technical support from development partners like UNCTAD.

“There is a pressing need for work to be continued and deepened, for example in areas of research and multi-hazard assessments, and for the work by UNCTAD to be expanded, in collaboration with others, to assess risks for all ports and airports in the OECS to develop technical and policy solutions to help build resilience.”

The OECS maritime sector is of systemic and strategic importance given the region’s vulnerabilities to climate-related disasters and emergencies in addition to its high susceptibility to external shocks.

