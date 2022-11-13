Jamaica to host high level investment conference

Jamaica will host a high-level two-day investment conference that will highlight local investment and business opportunities starting November 29

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) said the event, dubbed ‘Invest Jamaica’, will be held under the theme “Jamaica, the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean’ and will feature up to 40 industry leaders speaking on various areas, and face-to-face engagements among 400 specially invited investors and senior business executives across the globe.

JAMPRO Vice President for Marketing, Gabriel Heron, told a JIS ‘Think Tank’ that the conference evolved from a discussion with Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Nigel Clarke, and senior Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) representatives, in December 2021.

- Advertisement -

He said Clarke expressed keen interest in collaborating with the IDB to host an investment forum to explore Jamaica’s business opportunities in 2022.

“The event is really a high-level platform to enable discussions on investment opportunities that Jamaica presents, as well as offer a platform for deep discussions to review the business environment within a range of sectors,” Heron said.

He noted that special focus will be placed on the outsourcing/global services sector as well as the manufacturing, agribusiness, logistics and tourism industries and that the conference will explore Jamaica’s financial ecosystem and the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Heron said Jamaica presents a unique competitive advantage, specifically because of its geographic location, which supports the conference’s theme.

“It is critical [for us to host the conference now], as it plugs into our need and our requirement to ramp up investments.

“Over the two days, the conference will feature… seven plenaries focusing on the sectors which I mentioned before. This is where participants will hear from local and international industry experts, who will provide practical and disruptive solutions to the business and investment ecosystems,” the vice president said, adding there will also be site visits to provide participants with the opportunity to see investment project offerings, particularly in tourism, logistics and the SEZs.

The conference will further provide C-Suite networking, Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings.

CMC