BusinessNewsCaribbean

Guyana signs agreement to implement Electronic Health Record system

Guyana signs MOU with UK company for new health record system
By Jovani Davis

Guyana has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with UK-based RioMed Limited to develop and implement a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, aiming to modernize the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

The initiative is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is providing US$3.3 million for the project over an 18-month period. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by RioMed’s Managing Director, Mario Mohammed, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins.

According to a government statement, the EHR system will initially be rolled out at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), gradually replacing the existing paper-based records. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, speaking at the signing ceremony, highlighted the inefficiencies of the current system, where patient files are often difficult to locate, causing long wait times.

“Despite our best efforts in managing the records, we still have to search manually, and sometimes papers are not all in one place. Patients often wait for hours,” Anthony said.

The EHR system is expected to streamline patient record-keeping, allowing healthcare providers to track medical histories more efficiently and improve hospital operations. The rollout will be phased, with new data security legislation already passed in the National Assembly to safeguard patients’ digital records.

- Advertisement -

“If there is a breach, we want to ensure that there are serious consequences,” Anthony added. Individuals found guilty of violating the system could face fines starting at GUY $20 million (US$160,000), while corporate entities could be fined a minimum of GUY $100 million (US$800,000).

To further enhance healthcare access, the government plans to introduce a unique identifier for every citizen, enabling seamless retrieval of medical records for hospital visits.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its significance in improving patient care.

“We are happy that we have leaders who recognize the importance of such an initiative,” he said.

The government sees this modernization effort as a crucial step in enhancing healthcare delivery and data security in Guyana.

More Stories

President Donald Trump orders release of JFK files

Declassified JFK files reveal CIA field bases in the Caribbean

A newly declassified trove of U.S. government documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy has shed light on the CIA’s extensive...
Maxine Hinds and team

JN Money’s Maxine Hinds keeping Jamaicans and their US families connected

For nearly two decades, Maxine Hinds has played a pivotal role in connecting Jamaicans in the United States with their families back home. As...
Eldridge Eugene Woods Bermuda

Bermuda mourns Eldridge Eugene Woods, PLP founder and civil rights pioneer

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP) and the wider Bermuda community are mourning the loss of Eldridge Eugene Woods, the last surviving founder of the...
Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad police seize $10M worth of ‘Creepy Colombian’ marijuana

Trinidad and Tobago police seized 99 kilograms of high-grade marijuana, valued at over $10 million, during a highway stop-and-search operation in La Horquetta on...
Haiti displacement

Escalating violence in Haiti displaces over 60,000 in one month

Haiti’s humanitarian crisis has reached new extremes as surging gang violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, has forced more than 60,000 people to flee their...
Belize Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow confident of defeating moves to oust him

Shyne Barrow to step down as Belize opposition leader following election defeat

Moses "Shyne" Barrow has announced his intention to resign as leader of Belize's Opposition after losing his reelection bid in the country's recent general...
Mark Golding PNP

PNP sues Jamaican government over Portmore parish legislation

The People’s National Party (PNP) has taken legal action against the Government’s decision to designate Portmore as Jamaica’s 15th parish, filing a lawsuit in...
stuart-young-trinidad

Trinidad’s general election date announced: April 28, 2025

Prime Minister Stuart Young has announced that Trinidad and Tobago’s general election will be held on April 28, 2025. The announcement came on Tuesday,...
US travel ban

US dismisses travel ban reports that include Caribbean nations

The U.S. Department of State has dismissed reports suggesting that a new travel ban could impact multiple countries, including several in the Caribbean. Despite...
Antigua and Barbuda says it will accept nationals deported from the US

Antigua PM faces US scrutiny over Russian megayacht sale

A U.S. federal judge has authorized attorneys representing a Russian woman to access financial records related to the controversial sale of a seized megayacht...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
President Donald Trump orders release of JFK files

Declassified JFK files reveal CIA field bases in the Caribbean

Skip to content