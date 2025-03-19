Guyana signs agreement to implement Electronic Health Record system

Guyana has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with UK-based RioMed Limited to develop and implement a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, aiming to modernize the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

The initiative is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is providing US$3.3 million for the project over an 18-month period. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by RioMed’s Managing Director, Mario Mohammed, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins.

According to a government statement, the EHR system will initially be rolled out at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), gradually replacing the existing paper-based records. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, speaking at the signing ceremony, highlighted the inefficiencies of the current system, where patient files are often difficult to locate, causing long wait times.

“Despite our best efforts in managing the records, we still have to search manually, and sometimes papers are not all in one place. Patients often wait for hours,” Anthony said.

The EHR system is expected to streamline patient record-keeping, allowing healthcare providers to track medical histories more efficiently and improve hospital operations. The rollout will be phased, with new data security legislation already passed in the National Assembly to safeguard patients’ digital records.

“If there is a breach, we want to ensure that there are serious consequences,” Anthony added. Individuals found guilty of violating the system could face fines starting at GUY $20 million (US$160,000), while corporate entities could be fined a minimum of GUY $100 million (US$800,000).

To further enhance healthcare access, the government plans to introduce a unique identifier for every citizen, enabling seamless retrieval of medical records for hospital visits.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing its significance in improving patient care.

“We are happy that we have leaders who recognize the importance of such an initiative,” he said.

The government sees this modernization effort as a crucial step in enhancing healthcare delivery and data security in Guyana.