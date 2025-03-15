Business

ExxonMobil unveils major gas project in Guyana

ExxonMobil Guyana oil
By Jovani Davis

A consortium led by U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil has announced plans for its eighth energy project in Guyana, a large-scale gas development expected to significantly boost the country’s offshore production.

The Longtail Project, which will develop the Longtail and Tripletail offshore discoveries, is projected to produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day and 290,000 barrels of condensate per day.

According to documents submitted to Guyanese authorities, the project will utilize a floating production facility with the capacity to export fuel. ExxonMobil and its partners—Hess Corporation and China’s CNOOC—outlined their proposal in a request for environmental approval, which was recently published by the Guyanese government and reviewed by Reuters.

If approved, Longtail will be Exxon’s largest gas development in Guyana, aligning with the government’s push to expand gas production to support industries such as petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power generation. The project plans include drilling up to 60 injection and production wells, further solidifying Guyana’s position as one of the fastest-growing energy hubs in the world.

Frontera-CGX license canceled

While ExxonMobil continues its expansion, Guyana’s government has officially revoked the oil prospecting license for the Corentyne Block, previously held by the Frontera-CGX joint venture. The decision, which had been anticipated since February when authorities issued a 30-day notice to the companies, ends their exploration efforts in the area.

- Advertisement -

The Corentyne Block was viewed as a potential opportunity to diversify Guyana’s oil sector, which remains dominated by ExxonMobil’s operations in the Stabroek Block. Frontera and CGX, considered underdogs in the competitive offshore market, had hoped to establish a foothold in the country’s booming industry. Both companies have denied the cancellation but have not disclosed whether they plan to challenge the decision or seek further negotiations.

ExxonMobil’s expanding influence

ExxonMobil’s dominance in Guyana’s offshore energy sector continues to grow as it advances multiple projects, including Longtail. The company has already surpassed 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day from its various developments in the Stabroek Block, and its rapid expansion could soon rival production levels of some OPEC members.

Meanwhile, smaller players like Frontera and CGX face challenges amid fluctuating global oil prices. With West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hovering around $67 per barrel and Brent crude struggling to stay above $70, Exxon’s financial strength positions it as the key player shaping Guyana’s energy future.

More Stories

Carib Cement

Carib Cement explores durable concrete roads for Jamaica’s rural areas

Carib Cement Company is evaluating the implementation of its Unicapa Concrete Solution in Jamaica as part of a pilot programme aimed at improving rural...
eGov Technology Showcase

Jamaica advances digital transformation at eGov Technology Showcase

The future of Jamaica’s digital transformation took center stage at yesterday’s eGov Jamaica Limited GOJ Digital Government Technology Showcase at the Jamaica Pegasus. The event,...
imf

IMF highlights St. Lucia’s strong economic performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended St. Lucia’s economic recovery, citing strong growth in tourism, construction, and manufacturing. In its 2024 Article IV consultation,...
Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

Jamaican gov’t slashes import bond for new-car dealers

In a move aimed at stimulating economic growth and easing financial strain on auto dealers, the Jamaican government has slashed the bond on duties...
Jamaica Finance Minister Fayval Williams

Jamaica’s debt-to-GDP ratio hits lowest level in 30 years

Jamaica is on track to achieve its lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in nearly 30 years, a key milestone in the country’s financial stability and economic...
CARICOM Caribbean general elections

CARICOM welcomes Canada’s $24.1M funding for regional development

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has welcomed Canada’s commitment of CAD$24.1 million (US$16.6 million) to support social action, women's empowerment, human rights, and security across...
Sophronia McKenzie

Sophronia McKenzie: Revolutionizing the Caribbean food industry with visuEats

On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the achievements of women who are breaking barriers in their industries—women like Sophronia McKenzie, the Founder and CEO...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

World Bank to invest US$320 million to support Haiti

The World Bank Group has approved a new strategic partnership with Haiti, aimed at helping the country recover economically and socially over the next...
World Bank says global economy not growing fast enough to alleviate poverty

Caribbean nations get $131.8M from World Bank for energy project

The World Bank has approved a $131.87 million project aimed at advancing energy efficiency and expanding renewable energy use in Grenada, Guyana, and Saint...
Jamaica BP sector

Private sector dominates Jamaica’s BPO space, driving economic growth

Jamaica’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a modest operation in the Montego Bay Free Zone to a...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Leon Bailey

New Bellevue Hospital Family Room named in honor of Leon Bailey

Skip to content