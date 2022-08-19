ECLAC to release report on economic performance of Latin America and the Caribbean

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says it will release its “Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022”, on Tuesday, August 23.

The UN organization said the report which will be titled “dynamics and challenges of investment to promote a sustainable and inclusive recovery” is one of the main annual economic reports where it takes stock of the economies of the region in recent months and updates its growth estimates for each of the countries this year.

The document, which has been published periodically by the United Nations regional commission since 1948, summarizes the performance of the regional economy in 2021 and analyzes its evolution for 2022. It will especially examine the role of investment in sustainable recovery and inclusion.

- Advertisement -

According to the report, the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean face a very complex economic and social outlook during 2022. It said added to the poor performance of economic growth are strong inflationary pressures, low dynamism in job creation falls in investment, and growing social demands.

“This situation has translated into important challenges for macroeconomic policy. The second part of the document examines the dynamics of gross public and private capital formation in the countries of the region. The detailed figures that account for these realities will be released during the launch,” ECLAC added.

It said, as usual, the economic survey will include individual notes on the economic performance of each of the Latin American and Caribbean countries in 2021 and the first half of 2022, as well as the respective statistical annexes, which will be available on ECLAC’s website (www.cepal.org) on August 23.

The information to be presented has been updated as of July 30, 2022, and the report will be released following a press conference on Tuesday.

CMC/